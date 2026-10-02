Smit Machchhar recommended for Israel medal after saving 180 lives
World
Captain Smit Machchhar, who prevented a disaster by stopping his co-pilot's attack on a Flydubai flight, is being recommended for Israel's Medal of Honor.
His quick action saved 180 lives and earned him praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised his courage, presence of mind and composure during a recent video chat.
Haskel urges India Israel security cooperation
Former Israeli deputy foreign minister Sharren Haskel said Machchhar's courage shows the shared values between India and Israel, urging both countries to boost security teamwork.
Machchhar said the others also played an equal role in this, and shared that he is recovering well.