Smit Machchhar stops Omani co-pilot from allegedly crashing Flydubai FZ1073

On October 1, 2026, Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot, stopped his Omani co-pilot from allegedly crashing Flydubai flight FZ1073.

The plane was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 passengers, including 27 children on board.

Even after getting hurt during the struggle in the cockpit, Machchhar managed to regain control with help from Israeli passengers who stepped in to overpower the co-pilot.