Smit Machchhar stops Omani co-pilot from allegedly crashing Flydubai FZ1073
On October 1, 2026, Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot, stopped his Omani co-pilot from allegedly crashing Flydubai flight FZ1073.
The plane was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 passengers, including 27 children on board.
Even after getting hurt during the struggle in the cockpit, Machchhar managed to regain control with help from Israeli passengers who stepped in to overpower the co-pilot.
Smit Machchhar diverted flight to Tabuk
Machchhar sent out emergency signals and safely diverted the flight to Tabuk, making sure all passengers were saved.
His actions have been praised by Netanyahu: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu called him "a true hero" and wished him a fast recovery.
With more than 13 years of flying experience, Machchhar's calm under pressure made all the difference.