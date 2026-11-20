Sonia Gandhi's Lusiana home to become museum, Sukhdev Singh Kang
Sonia Gandhi's old house in Lusiana, Italy, is set to become a museum thanks to Sukhdev Singh Kang, a leader from the Indian Sikh community there.
Kang bought the property in 2020 and wants to fill it with memories and items from Sonia Gandhi's early life.
He hopes to meet Sonia and her children, Rahul and Priyanka, about which personal things could be displayed in the museum.
Lusiana home draws Indian tourists
The house already attracts lots of Indian tourists and has given local businesses a boost.
Kang keeps the place just as it was: he pays the taxes himself and has not let anyone rent or change it.
Every year on Sonia Gandhi's birthday, the family also organizes a function there.