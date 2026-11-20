Sonia Gandhi's old house in Lusiana, Italy, is set to become a museum thanks to Sukhdev Singh Kang, a leader from the Indian Sikh community there.

Kang bought the property in 2020 and wants to fill it with memories and items from Sonia Gandhi's early life.

He hopes to meet Sonia and her children, Rahul and Priyanka, about which personal things could be displayed in the museum.