South Africa opens electronic travel authorization for Indian travelers online
World
Planning a trip to South Africa just got simpler for Indian travelers. Now you can apply for your visa online, skipping the hassle of visiting a visa center.
The Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) is now open to Indians and already works in 53 countries, aiming to make travel smoother for folks from India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.
ETA covers children 7 and older
The new ETA also covers kids aged seven and up, thanks to biometric capture through South Africa's Home Affairs system.
More countries were introduced in August and September 2026, ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.
The older e-visa system will be decommissioned on December 1, 2026, with tourism officials helping everyone adjust to the switch.