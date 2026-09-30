South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa declares femicide national disaster
After the tragic discovery of the bodies of 11 women in several parts of Ekurhuleni, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially labeled femicide a national disaster.
The news has heightened concerns about violence against women, especially since some of these cases showed signs of sexual assault.
Government launches national gender-based violence response
The government is launching a national investigation and has already made some arrests.
They're also putting more money into fighting gender-based violence: think a 60-day review of unresolved cases involving women and children, tackling forensic backlogs, local government safety audits to identify and address high-risk areas, and tougher enforcement of liquor laws and bylaws.
All this is part of a bigger plan to make women safer nationwide.