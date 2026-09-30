South Korea demands apology after North Korea mine injured soldiers
South Korea is demanding an apology from North Korea after a land mine explosion on September 21 injured three of its soldiers during a search operation south of the border.
Investigators say the mine, found on the southern side of the Military Demarcation Line, came from the North, marking an armistice violation.
Seoul warns Pyongyang North denies involvement
A top South Korean military official has also urged North Korea to stop building up defenses along the border, warning that Pyongyang will be held responsible for any future incidents.
Meanwhile, North Korea denies involvement and Kim Yo-jong calls the explosion an "obvious self-staged farce," even threatening retaliation if provoked.
The whole episode has ramped up tensions yet again between these two neighbors, who technically remain at war since no peace treaty was ever signed.