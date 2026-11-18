South Korea offers $75,000 reward, will send alerts for Suneung
South Korea is pulling out all the stops to keep this year's Suneung college entrance exam fair.
The government will send emergency alerts right before the test to catch hidden phones and gadgets, and there's a reward of at least $75,000 for anyone who reports cheaters.
With 550,000 students taking the exam on Thursday, officials want everyone playing by the rules.
Officials deploy proctors, threaten 10-year ban
To fight high-tech cheating like smart glasses and mini cameras, 75,000 proctors plus 8,400 extra staff will be watching over 1,312 test sites.
Police are also on high alert for any shady activity.
If caught cheating, students could face a 10-year ban from retaking the exam or even criminal charges, so it's definitely not worth the risk.