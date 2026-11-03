South Korea proposes cybersecurity czar after $6.3 billion Binance breach
After hackers stole $6.3 billion from Binance, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung is pushing for a "cybersecurity czar" to step up national defenses.
Announced at a Cabinet meeting today, the plan aims to unify and strengthen how the country protects its financial systems and key infrastructure from future cyberattacks.
FBI links breach, government orders checks
The push follows the October 29 Binance breach, which the FBI tied to North Korea's TraderTraitor group, though North Korea denies it.
President Lee pointed out that current security just isn't enough, especially with AI making attacks smarter.
More than 2,100 government agencies have been ordered to be checked for vulnerabilities, and reviews of big private companies are underway.
There is no set date yet for when this new cybersecurity role will be in action.