South Korea proposes cybersecurity czar after $6.3 billion Binance breach

The push follows the October 29 Binance breach, which the FBI tied to North Korea's TraderTraitor group, though North Korea denies it.

President Lee pointed out that current security just isn't enough, especially with AI making attacks smarter.

More than 2,100 government agencies have been ordered to be checked for vulnerabilities, and reviews of big private companies are underway.

There is no set date yet for when this new cybersecurity role will be in action.