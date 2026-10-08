South Korea recalls Ukraine envoy over President Zelenskyy U.N. speech
World
South Korea said it will recall its ambassador to Ukraine after President Zelenskyy mentioned, during a U.N. speech, that two North Korean soldiers who fought for Russia were transferred to South Korea.
South Korea says this broke a confidentiality agreement, while Ukraine disagrees, and now things are a bit tense between the two countries.
Seoul fears defectors' safety, backs Ukraine
The North Korean soldiers wanted to settle in South Korea to avoid persecution back home, and Seoul welcomed them as defectors.
But with their transfer now public, South Korea is worried about their safety and its relationship with North Korea.
Even so, South Korea is still backing Ukraine with humanitarian aid.