South Korea denies intelligence-sharing deal with China over Taiwan
What's the story
South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) has denied reports of an alleged intelligence-sharing deal with China. The reports claimed that the NIS had offered to share information on Taiwan in exchange for the release of detained South Koreans in China. "The NIS has never offered to provide China with intelligence on Taiwan in exchange for the release," the agency said in a statement to AFP.
Deal collapse
Proposed arrangement collapsed after US objections
The alleged deal was reported by South Korean broadcaster TV Chosun.
The report claimed that the proposed arrangement collapsed after United States intelligence agencies identified Taiwan as the "third country" involved and raised objections.
However, the NIS has denied these claims, asserting that negotiations did not fall apart due to US opposition.
Confidential discussions
Negotiations for release of 2 detained individuals
The details of the alleged negotiations between South Korea and China remain undisclosed.
However, it is known that two individuals working in China who were cooperating with the South Korean government were detained. One was a South Korean citizen and the other an ethnic Korean Chinese national.
Negotiations for their release intensified after a family tragedy triggered protests in early 2026.
Diplomatic tensions
Concerns over impact on US-South Korea relations
The alleged negotiations have raised questions about their impact on South Korea's intelligence relationship with the United States.
US officials objected to South Korea potentially sharing intelligence on Taiwan with China.
Last month, the White House said it expected South Korea to uphold long-standing standards of allied relations in intelligence matters.
Media advisory
NIS urges media to refrain from indiscriminate reporting
The NIS has also urged media organizations not to speculate on the matter.
"As we are making every effort to secure the release of our national, we urge the media to refrain from indiscriminate reporting on this grave matter," it said in a statement.
The reports come amid a wider reorganization of South Korea's foreign policy and security leadership, possibly linked to diplomatic tensions with China.