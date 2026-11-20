South Korea reports 1st cholera case in 10 years
South Korea just saw its first cholera case in 10 years: a person who had visited a hospital emergency room in Changwon came down with symptoms earlier this month, even though they hadn't traveled abroad in the past two months.
Health officials are now tracing contacts and trying to figure out where the infection came from.
Cholera patient recovered, officials urge hygiene
The good news: the patient has fully recovered and is back home.
In response, authorities are reminding everyone to drink safe water and be extra careful about food hygiene: think washing and cooking food well.
Hospitals have also been told to quickly report any suspected cases, hoping to keep future outbreaks at bay.