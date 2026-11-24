South Korea scrambles jets after Russian planes enter eastern ADIZ
Early this morning, South Korea sent fighter jets to check out Russian military planes that flew into its air defense zone near the eastern coast.
The planes passed over waters between Korea and Japan but didn't actually enter South Korean airspace, so things stayed calm.
Military officials later clarified that the aircraft had not violated South Korea's territorial airspace.
Ulleung evacuation alert canceled for 9,000
About 9,000 people on Ulleung Island got an evacuation alert just before 8am asking them to head underground.
The alert was canceled a few minutes later when the planes left the area.
There was some initial confusion (one alert mentioned North Korean aircraft), but it turned out they were Russian.
This is the second time in a week Russian planes have entered the zone, keeping tensions high and officials on their toes.