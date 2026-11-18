South Korea is getting serious about stopping AI-powered cheating in its big college entrance test (CSAT).

For the 2027 CSAT, students will only be allowed to bring a black pencil: everything else, like erasers and correction tape, will be handed out at the exam hall.

Inspectors will check clothing, even covering buttons with stickers, and all gadgets, including phones and smart glasses, are strictly banned.

Wi-Fi at exam centers will also be shut off during the test.