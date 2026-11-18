South Korea tightens CSAT rules to curb AI powered cheating
South Korea is getting serious about stopping AI-powered cheating in its big college entrance test (CSAT).
For the 2027 CSAT, students will only be allowed to bring a black pencil: everything else, like erasers and correction tape, will be handed out at the exam hall.
Inspectors will check clothing, even covering buttons with stickers, and all gadgets, including phones and smart glasses, are strictly banned.
Wi-Fi at exam centers will also be shut off during the test.
South Korea adds thousands more staff
To make sure these new rules stick, thousands more staff are being added to watch over the exams, joining an already huge team.
If anyone tries to cheat, they could be banned from taking the CSAT for 10 years or even face criminal action.
After a recent scandal involving AI in another major test, South Korea hopes this move sets a strong example for countries like India facing similar challenges.