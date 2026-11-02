South Korea to invest $15.97B in AI megaprojects next year
World
South Korea is making a big move in tech: President Lee Jae Myung just announced the country will invest $15.97 billion in AI and the three megaprojects of semiconductors, physical AI and AI data centers next year.
The focus? Boosting semiconductors, building up physical AI, and AI data centers, all to help South Korea stay ahead globally.
South Korea proposes 12.8% budget increase
To back this up, the government has proposed raising its overall budget by 12.8%, to $615.62 billion next year.
There's also a Future Response Fund set aside to support growth industries, young people, regional development and education.
With exports expected to hit $1 trillion this year, these investments are all about keeping South Korea at the top of the global tech game.