South Korean megachurches Yoido and Sarang probe suspected AI cyberattacks
Two South Korean megachurches, Yoido Full Gospel and Sarang, are investigating suspected cyberattacks that may have used artificial intelligence to break in.
The hacks could leak sensitive information about church members, and a cybersecurity firm has found clues on a foreign server tying the attacks back to these churches.
Yoido warns 850,000 members possibly exposed
Oasis Security spotted signs of AI tools being used, like "sub-agents."
Yoido Full Gospel Church says data relating to 850,000 members may have been compromised, and the data included names and birthdates.
Yoido Full Gospel Church is notifying affected members, blocking external access, and changing server passwords, while Sarang Church reported the suspected incident to relevant authorities and formed an emergency task force.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said AI was believed to have been used in the cyberattacks.