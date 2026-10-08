South Korea's 1st successful hypersonic test observed by President Lee
World
South Korea has pulled off its first successful test of a hypersonic missile, with President Lee Jae Myung watching closely.
This new technology is fast and unpredictable, meaning it could be tough for rivals to track or defend against.
After the launch, President Lee told the team to speed up work so these missiles can be ready sooner.
North Korea's hypersonic display raises tensions
This comes days after North Korea showed off its own hypersonic missile, raising tensions in the region.
Hypersonic missiles are kind of a big deal: they fly super fast and can dodge defenses more easily.
With both Koreas now in on this technology, it's clear the race for next-generation weapons is heating up in East Asia.