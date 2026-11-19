Southeast Florida flooding leaves Interstate 95 and Florida's Turnpike underwater
Southeast Florida is dealing with serious flooding after more than 1 foot of rain fell in the Hollywood area on Wednesday.
Major roads like Interstate 95 and Florida's Turnpike are underwater, and Hollywood has declared a state of emergency, asking everyone to stay inside.
Emergency crews have been swamped with hundreds of calls for help overnight.
Schools closed, flights affected
Life's on pause for many: schools in Broward and Miami-Dade counties are closed today, and flights at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have been affected.
Even Memorial Regional Hospital had to stop visitations.
Some neighborhoods in Key Biscayne saw nearly 9-inch of water on the streets, and with more heavy rain expected through Thursday evening, things could get even tougher, especially for anyone traveling ahead of Thanksgiving.