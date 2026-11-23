Southern California seismic spike shakes Manhattan Beach and Newport Beach
California's beach towns got a wake-up call with two small earthquakes, one near Manhattan Beach Sunday night (3.3-magnitude) and another off Newport Beach early Monday (3.2-magnitude).
These quakes are part of a recent spike in seismic activity across Southern California, reminding everyone that the ground here is always shifting.
Magnitude 3.0 quake off Petrolia coast
It wasn't just Southern California: Northern California felt a 3.0-magnitude quake off Petrolia's coast on Sunday, right near the Mendocino Triple Junction.
That spot is famous for its frequent quakes because three tectonic plates meet there, contributing to frequent seismic activity throughout the region.
All these tremors have people talking again about earthquake risks up and down California.