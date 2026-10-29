Spain declares 3 days of mourning after Madrid-Area train crash
World
Spain is observing three days of national mourning after a high-speed train crash south of Madrid left at least 68 people dead and many more injured.
The whole country is in shock, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez saying this loss is felt by everyone.
Pedro Sanchez announces full crash investigation
Sanchez has promised a full investigation to figure out what went wrong.
The government is looking closely at possible safety lapses, with Sanchez announcing a comprehensive judicial and technical investigation.