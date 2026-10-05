Spain's PM calls early elections amid mounting housing crisis 

The housing crisis has sparked widespread protests across Spain in recent weeks, especially after the televised eviction of an 87-year-old woman from her Madrid flat, which had been acquired by an investment company seeking to raise her rent by 275%.

In a televised address, Sanchez emphasized that a broader progressive coalition in Parliament would help tackle pressing national issues.

He said, "The time has come, therefore, for the Spanish people to decide what future you want....and for your country."