Spain's PM calls early elections amid mounting housing crisis
What's the story
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced early elections after his government faced a major legislative defeat on emergency measures to tackle the country's housing crisis. The defeat came when right-wing opposition parties united to block two emergency decrees aimed at curbing evictions and real estate speculation. The election will be held on November 29.
Rising unrest
Widespread protests over housing crisis
The housing crisis has sparked widespread protests across Spain in recent weeks, especially after the televised eviction of an 87-year-old woman from her Madrid flat, which had been acquired by an investment company seeking to raise her rent by 275%.
In a televised address, Sanchez emphasized that a broader progressive coalition in Parliament would help tackle pressing national issues.
He said, "The time has come, therefore, for the Spanish people to decide what future you want....and for your country."
Housing
Average rentals in Spain have nearly doubled
Housing has long been a top concern for Spaniards, as supply falls short of demand and rents and home prices rise as elsewhere in the European Union.
According to real estate website Idealista, average rentals in Spain have nearly doubled in the last decade, while asking prices for homes have increased by approximately 90%.
Political landscape
More about Sanchez
Sanchez, who has been Spain's PM since 2018, is one of Europe's longest-serving leaders.
He has emerged as one of the most prominent international progressive leaders as a result of his support for migration, diplomatic efforts to defend Palestinians, and criticism of the US and Israeli attacks on Iran.
But back home, he faces widespread criticism, including over his response to the thousands of mostly Moroccans crossing into Spain's North African territory of Ceuta in July.
Election battle
Feijoo vows to defeat Sanchez
Sanchez is also under pressure from corruption scandals involving people close to him, including his wife and his Socialist Party leaders.
The upcoming election will see Sanchez face off against Popular Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo.
Feijoo has vowed to defeat Sanchez, saying, "At last, the Spanish people will decide."
"These aren't elections like the previous ones. This is about Spain beating Sanchez."
The formal dissolution of parliament requires Cabinet approval, which Sanchez's Cabinet is expected to grant later Monday.