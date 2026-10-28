Two high-speed trains collide in Spain, at least 39 dead 

According to Spain's state broadcaster, TVE, the crash happened after one of the high-speed trains ran into the back of another service, knocking two carriages off the track.

Rail operator Adif said the incident involved a Renfe and an Iryo high-speed train travelling from Madrid to Seville.

The mayor of the nearby town of Urda, Manuel Galan, told TVE he had been asked by emergency services to prepare a sports hall to accommodate the injured.