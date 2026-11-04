Spain's transport minister resigns after train crash killed 69

The October 28 crash occurred when a high-speed train collided with a stationary train on the Madrid-Seville line.

An automatic safety system failure had stopped trains along a 63km stretch of track. Despite this, a control center authorized the Renfe train to continue its journey.

Leaked audio recordings between Madrid's control center and two train drivers appear to show that the Renfe train was given clearance to move even though the other train had stopped about 25km (15 miles) ahead.