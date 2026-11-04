Spokane County shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 deputies critically injured
World
A shooting in Spokane County, Washington on Tuesday left three people dead, including the suspect, and sent two young SWAT team members to the hospital with critical injuries.
Deputies had responded after a woman said her brother shot her. When police tried to enter, the suspect opened fire.
Names withheld in Spokane County investigation
The injured deputies and the woman (who is expected to recover) were taken to the hospital.
The sheriff's office has not shared names yet, and investigators are still working to figure out what led to the violence.
Nowels said, "It's a very tragic day in Spokane County. A lot of families have been affected," and "Both of our deputies, fighting for their lives."