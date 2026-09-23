15 convicted over Sri Lanka Easter bombings that killed 270

The 15 men were sentenced to prison terms between 200 and 260 years. Their movable and immovable assets were also ordered to be confiscated by the court in Colombo.

The accused were facing over 23,000 charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit terrorism under Sri Lanka's Prevention of Terrorism Act.

The coordinated blasts were the deadliest in Sri Lanka since the end of its civil war in 2009.