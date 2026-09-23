Loading...
Home / News / World News / 15 convicted over Sri Lanka Easter bombings that killed 270
15 convicted over Sri Lanka Easter bombings that killed 270
The 2019 Easter Sunday bombings killed 270 people

15 convicted over Sri Lanka Easter bombings that killed 270

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 23, 2026
10:53 am
What's the story

A Sri Lankan court has sentenced 15 men to lengthy prison terms for their involvement in the devastating Easter Sunday bombings of 2019. The coordinated attacks on three churches and three luxury hotels killed 270 people, including foreigners from India, Britain, and the United States. All the bombers died in the blasts. The convicted include Naufer Moulavi, who prosecutors identified as the mastermind behind the suicide bombings, while nine other men were acquitted.

Sentencing details

Convicts' assets to be confiscated

The 15 men were sentenced to prison terms between 200 and 260 years. Their movable and immovable assets were also ordered to be confiscated by the court in Colombo.

The accused were facing over 23,000 charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit terrorism under Sri Lanka's Prevention of Terrorism Act.

The coordinated blasts were the deadliest in Sri Lanka since the end of its civil war in 2009.

Intelligence lapses

Who was behind the bombings?

The bombings were blamed on Islamist extremists.

However, the Catholic Church in Sri Lanka has claimed, without evidence, that those identified as perpetrators are not the masterminds and that there was a bigger conspiracy behind the attacks.

In July, a former police chief and a former top defense ministry official were both sentenced to death for failing to respond quickly to foreign intelligence warnings of potential attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legal proceedings

Former President ordered to pay compensation

A separate investigation is underway against former intelligence chief Suresh Sallay, who is accused of orchestrating the bombings with Islamist extremists.

Sallay, arrested in February, denies the allegations.

In the wake of the attacks, investigators have pointed to "a major intelligence lapse," with a tip-off from India about possible attacks not being properly shared with authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT