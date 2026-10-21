Sri Lanka refuses 19 Iranian tankers assistance citing national interest

These tankers are part of a larger group of 47 ships left waiting since the US later briefly lifted before being reinstated in July 2026.

Article 98 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea requires states to assist people in distress at sea, and Colombo's legal obligation depends on whether the sailors are in distress and the circumstances of their request for assistance.

With so much of Sri Lanka's trade tied to the US. it's a tough spot, balancing humanitarian duty and economic survival.