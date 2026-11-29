Sri Lanka waives ETA for Indian travelers amid portal maintenance
If you are planning a trip to Sri Lanka, here is some good news: Indian citizens do not need to get an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) before boarding flights right now.
This is a temporary change because Sri Lanka's online ETA portal is under maintenance, and the government wants to make travel smoother for Indians during this time.
No advance ETA on arrival
You will sort out your immigration paperwork when you land at places like Bandaranaike International Airport (no advance ETA is needed for now).
Usually, Indian tourists get a free 30-day double-entry ETA, but details might be different while the portal is down.