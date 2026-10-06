Sri Lankan in Saudi faces death penalty over Facebook comment
Anojan Sivarasa, a Sri Lankan national working in Saudi Arabia, is facing the death penalty after a Facebook comment was found blasphemous by authorities.
The controversy started with a Hindu pilgrimage in Sri Lanka and a viral video from June showing a Muslim man kicking a dog following the pilgrims.
Even though Sivarasa deleted the comment and apologized, his employer reported him, and he was arrested.
Prosecutors seek death sentence, leaders appeal
Sivarasa's case first led to a five-year prison term and a hefty fine, but prosecutors pushed for harsher punishment under sharia law, paving the way for a death sentence.
His family hasn't had any updates on his condition since September 28 and is deeply worried.
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is appealing for clemency, while opposition leader Sajith Premadasa met Sivarasa's family and Mano Ganesan is urging Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention, citing his ties with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The family is hoping for mercy as diplomatic talks continue.