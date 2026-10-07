Stabbing at Istanbul Basaksehir middle school by 15-year-old kills student
World
A tragic attack happened at a middle school in Istanbul's Basaksehir district on Tuesday morning.
A 15-year-old, reportedly a 10th-grade student from another school, entered the campus in uniform and stabbed several students.
Sadly, one student did not survive despite doctors' efforts, and seven others were hurt.
Suspect detained amid school violence concerns
The suspect has been detained by police. Officials say one of the injured students is still in critical condition.
This is not an isolated case: last month and in April, Turkish schools saw more violent incidents like this, sparking shock and public concern about security in schools.