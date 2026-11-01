Stampede at TikToker Muhammad Ansar Jatt's Sialkot mehndi kills 1
World
A mehndi event in Sialkot hosted by TikToker Muhammad Ansar Jatt (aka Mr. Pattlo) turned tragic when a sudden rush at the stadium gates led to a stampede.
Sadly, one person lost his life and more than 13 others were hurt in the chaos.
Muhammad Aqeel dies, officials investigate planning
Rescue teams responded, but 30-year-old Muhammad Aqeel died on the way to the hospital.
Most of the injured got first aid and were sent home.
Officials say they weren't told how big the crowd would be and are now investigating what went wrong, stressing how important proper planning is for big events like this.