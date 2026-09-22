Stanford dining criticized for AI-altering students' appearances in cafeteria ad
World
Stanford University's dining services are facing criticism after they used AI to change students' appearances in a cafeteria ad.
In the edited image, a white male student was swapped out for a Black woman, and other students had their facial features slimmed, raising concerns about authentic representation and the ethics of using AI in university promos.
Billy Ramirez felt silenced and erased
Billy Ramirez, whose image was changed, shared that he felt "silenced and erased" by the edit.
What started as something he found funny soon became frustrating as he saw his race and gender representation altered without his say.