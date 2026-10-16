Stanhope Street explosion in north Belfast forces evacuations no injuries
World
Early Friday, 16 October 2026, an explosion in north Belfast's Stanhope Street led police to evacuate nearby homes.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the area was cordoned off as a safety measure.
Police at scene, JJ Magee condemns
Police are still at the scene and have asked everyone to avoid Stanhope Street for now.
Sinn Fein councilor JJ Magee called the incident "reckless," saying it's left residents shocked.
"This attack must be unequivocally condemned, and those responsible must stop immediately."