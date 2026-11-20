State Bar of California probes Katie Zacharia over alleged misrepresentation
Katie Zacharia, who was White House press secretary for just five days in mid-October 2026, is now being investigated by the State Bar of California.
She's accused of calling herself a lawyer on TV and claiming on LinkedIn that she served as general counsel for a nonprofit in California, even though she never passed the bar exam.
The watchdog group Campaign for Accountability raised the alarm after spotting her claims about being general counsel at a nonprofit.
Zacharia unlicensed, spokesperson calls allegations political
Zacharia does have a law degree from Pepperdine, but she isn't licensed to practice in California or any other US state.
She says there's a difference between "lawyer" and "attorney," and points out that Donald Trump called her an attorney when he hired her.
Her spokesperson says the allegations are just politics and expects the case to be dropped, but for now, the State Bar of California is still looking into it.