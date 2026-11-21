State minister Humaiun Kobir's Sylhet home hit by gasoline bomb
Early Friday, someone threw a gasoline bomb at the home of Humaiun Kobir, Bangladesh's state minister for foreign affairs, in Sylhet.
Thankfully, no one was hurt and there was no damage. Police are still looking for whoever did it.
Kobir called out the Awami League party for what he described as "terrorist activities."
Bangladesh political unrest escalates
This attack isn't an isolated event: it's part of a bigger wave of political unrest in Bangladesh, with more cases of arson and vandalism popping up lately.
In another incident, former interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus's family home in Chittagong was also set on fire.
All this points to rising tensions and ongoing challenges to keeping things peaceful across the country right now.