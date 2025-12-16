Video: Brazil's 'Statue of Liberty' topples due to strong winds

A massive replica of the Statue of Liberty fell in Guaiba, Brazil , on Monday. The statue was 35 meters tall, but only the upper 24 meters collapsed. The incident took place outside a Havan megastore near Porto Alegre in Rio Grande do Sul. The statue was toppled by strong winds reaching speeds of up to 90km/h. No injuries were reported as the area was nearly empty at the time of the incident.

Video footage Viral video captures dramatic collapse of statue A viral video showed the statue tilting and then crashing into an empty parking lot. The 11-meter base remained intact during the fall. Guaiba Mayor Marcelo Maranata said that winds reached speeds of up to 80-90km/h (50-90km/h) at the time of the incident. He praised Havan staff for their quick action in isolating the area and preventing any injuries or damage to vehicles.

Safety assurance Havan retail chain confirms statue's compliance with safety standards The Havan retail chain, which owned the statue, said that it had complied with technical standards across its nationwide replicas. The company also launched an internal investigation into the incident. Debris removal began shortly after the collapse without disrupting store operations. Earlier on Monday, local civil defense authorities had issued a red alert due to severe winds and advised residents to stay indoors and secure their properties.