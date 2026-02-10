US warns ships to avoid Iran amid nuclear talks deadlock

The United States has issued a warning to its vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz , advising them to "stay as far away" from Iranian waters as possible. The advisory was released by the US Maritime Administration on Monday. It comes after two rounds of talks between Washington and Tehran have reached a stalemate.

Advisory specifics Guidelines for US-flagged vessels The advisory also cautioned ship captains against allowing Iranian forces to board their vessels. It stated, "If Iranian forces board a US-flagged commercial vessel, the crew should not forcibly resist the boarding party." The guidelines further recommended that US-flagged commercial vessels stay as far away from Iran's territorial sea as possible without compromising navigational safety. Historically, commercial vessels have often been caught in crossfire during conflicts, such as the Iran-Iraq Tanker War in the 1980s.

Iranian response Iran ready to defend itself against US demands Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that Tehran is ready to defend itself against any "excessive demands or adventurism" from the United States, while also pursuing diplomacy to protect its national interests. Araghchi's remarks came in Muscat as Oman-mediated talks between the two nations concluded. The advisory also comes amid broader regional tensions, including Yemen's Houthi group attacking Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea, calling their actions a response to Israel's genocidal war in Gaza.

