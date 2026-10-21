Stephen Hubbard pardoned by Putin after US diplomatic talks
World
Stephen Hubbard, a 74-year-old retired American teacher, is finally heading home after Russian President Vladimir Putin granted him a pardon.
Hubbard had been jailed in Russia since 2022 over accusations he fought as a mercenary for Ukraine, a charge his lawyers disputed.
His release came after steady US diplomatic efforts and talks between Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff.
US and lawyers deny Hubbard fought
Hubbard faced nearly seven years in prison, but both his legal team and US officials insisted he never took part in combat.
The Trump administration pushed for his freedom on humanitarian grounds, with no strings attached from Russia.
Witkoff thanked Putin for the decision, calling it "an important step" during tense times between the two countries.