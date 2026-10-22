Stephen Lang fined nearly ₹3L for throwing ticket at officer
World
A 58-year-old from Cornwall just got hit with a nearly ₹300,000 fine after he crumpled up a parking ticket and threw it at a female traffic officer.
The court said this wasn't just littering: it also counted as abusing a public official, especially since he ignored the original fine.
The whole thing happened at a parking lot in Penryn.
Camera footage led to Lang's conviction
Stephen Lang's actions were all recorded on body camera and CCTV: he got fined for bad parking, then tossed the ticket at the officer instead of paying up.
After skipping his court date, Lang was found guilty and ordered to pay fines and legal costs.
Cornwall's cabinet member for community safety and public health Thalia Marrington stressed that there's zero tolerance for littering or mistreating officers.