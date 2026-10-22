Stephen Miller announces US cyber offensive against foreign scam centers
World
The US is taking a bold new approach to fight online scams, launching a cyber offensive against foreign scam centers after Americans over 60 lost $7.7 billion to cybercrime last year.
Announced by White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, this move aims to actively disrupt and take down the tech infrastructure behind these scams.
Secret Service recovers thousands child-abuse videos
This strategy shift comes under an executive order from President Trump and focuses on hitting scammers where it hurts most: their digital operations.
Meanwhile, the Secret Service has recovered thousands of child abuse videos, showing a wider push to protect vulnerable groups and strengthen cybersecurity for everyone.