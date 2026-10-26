Storm Boelo batters Yorkshire leaving about 42,000 without power
Storm Boelo swept through Yorkshire over the weekend, bringing strong winds and flooding that knocked out electricity for around 42,000 customers currently without power.
With a yellow weather warning in place until 9pm travel plans took a hit: Leeds Bradford Airport canceled dozens of flights and diverted others.
If you're heading out, it's definitely worth checking updates before you go.
Boelo causes fatality in Scotland
The storm hasn't just hit Yorkshire. Since Friday, Boelo has caused trouble all over the UK
One person lost their life in Scotland; winds reached up to 137km/h, and sudden floods left people "in 2ft of water" in Scarborough.
Downed trees blocked roads like the A169, making travel tough between towns.
Emergency crews are working hard to clear roads and get power back as quickly as possible.