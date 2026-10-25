Storm Boelo leaves 57,000 homes without power in northwest England
World
Storm Boelo swept through Greater Manchester, Lancashire, and Cumbria, leaving more than 57,000 homes without electricity as winds hit up to 132km/h.
The Met Office issued an amber warning for mainland Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland, and the far north of England, just days after Storm Austen had already battered the region.
UK travel disruption and flood alerts
The storm has led to more than 50 flights being grounded from the UK, train and ferry delays, and even forced events like London's Diwali on the Square to be called off for safety.
Flood alerts are in place across northern UK regions, with more wind warnings expected in the coming days.
The Met Office says this wild weather might stick around a bit longer, so keep an eye on updates if you're heading out.