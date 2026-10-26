Storm Boelo threatens Scotland with gusts up to 129km/h
Heads up, Scotland: Storm Boelo is rolling in with heavy rain and gusts up to 129km/h.
The Met Office says we could see power cuts, flying debris, and some building damage.
With train services canceled and warnings against non-essential travel, it's definitely a weekend to stay indoors if you can.
Glasgow Central to Ayr services disrupted
Major train routes like Glasgow Central to Ayr are disrupted, with slower trains across large parts of Scotland.
Police are warning drivers about tough road conditions: think longer stopping distances and poor visibility.
If you're planning to visit the coast, the RNLI urges extra caution near the shoreline.
Paisley Halloween festival could be postponed
Events like the Paisley Halloween festival might get postponed.
The Met Office's yellow warning started October 24 and turns amber from Saturday night through Sunday evening, so keep an eye out for updates from local councils.