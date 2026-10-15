Storm grounded migratory birds in Malta, illegally shot by hunters
A heavy storm in Malta this September grounded thousands of migratory birds, and sadly, many were illegally shot by hunters.
Species like marsh harriers and hoopoes were among the victims.
BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana called it a "massacre of protected birds," highlighting just how vulnerable these travelers are.
Malta committee backs lower bird fines
Malta is a key stop for migrating birds, with hunting rules and restrictions.
But even after the legal hunting season closed on September 14, illegal shootings continued, including rare species.
Now, the government is considering lowering fines for killing protected birds.
BirdLife Malta warns this move could encourage more illegal hunting and put even more species at risk.
Despite strong pushback, reduced penalties just got committee approval, so all eyes are on what the government does next.