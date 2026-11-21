Storm in southern Brazil kills 3, destroys about 5,000 homes
A severe storm just swept through southern Brazil, leaving three people dead and destroying about 5,000 homes.
In Tupancireta, winds hit 114 kph, enough to knock out power, cut water supply, and even force a hospital evacuation.
Downed trees blocked roads, making it tough for emergency crews to reach everyone who needed help.
Lula da Silva deploys emergency teams
President Lula da Silva quickly sent in emergency teams as damage was reported across 32 towns.
The state has set aside roughly $330,000 for immediate relief while officials check if a tornado made things worse.
For now, the focus is on rescuing survivors and helping people start rebuilding their lives after this tough hit.