Strait of Hormuz sees highest tanker attacks since U.S.-Iran tensions
World
The Strait of Hormuz just saw its highest number of tanker attacks since tensions flared between the US and Iran earlier this year.
At least 12 attacks on oil, liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas tankers were reported in just one week, even as Gulf exports keep rising.
The situation is tense, with more ships at risk as the region stays on edge.
Revolutionary Guards persist in Gulf
Iran's Revolutionary Guards have persisted in the Gulf, using drone overflights, surveillance and hailing vessels by VHF radio.
Despite these attacks (even one that injured 12 crew members), oil exports from the Gulf are still going strong.
Still, attacks on tankers and logistical constraints cloud the outlook for sustained higher flows.