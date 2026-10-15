Strait of Hormuz shipments top 12 million bpd despite Iranian attacks
Despite a spike in Iranian attacks, oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are surpassing 12 million barrels a day.
In October 2026, more than 12 million barrels moved through this key route every day, a big jump from last month's average of more than 9 million.
Even with rising threats, the world's oil supply chain is proving to be surprisingly tough.
CENTCOM reports 19 million barrels transited strait
Attacks haven't stopped the flow. There were 26 vessel attacks in October alone, but high profits keep ships moving.
Capt. Tim Hawkins from CENTCOM shared that on one day, an incredible 19 million barrels passed through the strait.
Still, with a cargo ship recently sunk and more attacks causing some dips below 4.6 million barrels per day, tensions remain high and oil prices are staying above $104 per barrel.