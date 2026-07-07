BrahMos deal likely to progress during PM Modi's Indonesia visit
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Indonesia, where he is expected to strengthen bilateral ties. The visit will focus on defense, trade, maritime security, and critical minerals cooperation. Notably, progress on the BrahMos missile deal between India and Indonesia is expected during this trip. India's Ambassador to Indonesia, Sandeep Chakravorty, said negotiations for the missile system have reached an advanced stage and expressed faith that the PM's visit would bring "good news."
Bilateral discussions
PM's talks with Indonesian president to cover wide-ranging issues
This is PM Modi's fourth visit to Indonesia and second bilateral visit since 2018. During his stay, he will hold extensive talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. The discussions are likely to cover a wide range of issues, including defense cooperation, maritime security, trade and investment, critical minerals, education and healthcare, as well as people-to-people ties. Several agreements are expected to be signed during this visit.
Diplomatic expectations
Ambassador Chakravorty expresses optimism for positive outcome
Ambassador Chakravorty expressed hope for a positive outcome from PM Modi's visit, stating, "We are hopeful of a positive outcome and expect good news." He also emphasized that cooperation in critical minerals is likely to get a major boost during this trip. Despite China's big footprint in Indonesia's critical minerals sector, he said Indonesia's foreign policy is open to partnerships with all countries.
Community event
Indian diaspora in Indonesia gears up for PM's visit
The Indian diaspora in Indonesia, though smaller than that in Australia, is equally enthusiastic about PM Modi's visit. Around 4,000 members of the Indian community are expected to attend a welcoming event for him on July 7 at 7:00pm local time (5:30pm IST). This visit is likely to yield key outcomes across defense, trade, and strategic cooperation between India and Indonesia.