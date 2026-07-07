PM Modi to visit Indonesia on July 7-8

BrahMos deal likely to progress during PM Modi's Indonesia visit

By Snehil Singh 10:06 am Jul 07, 202610:06 am

What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Indonesia, where he is expected to strengthen bilateral ties. The visit will focus on defense, trade, maritime security, and critical minerals cooperation. Notably, progress on the BrahMos missile deal between India and Indonesia is expected during this trip. India's Ambassador to Indonesia, Sandeep Chakravorty, said negotiations for the missile system have reached an advanced stage and expressed faith that the PM's visit would bring "good news."