Strong 7.0 earthquake shakes Tibet, heightens concern after Nepal quake
World
A strong 7.0 earthquake hit Tibet on Thursday, according to seismic data.
The quake was deep underground, but has everyone on edge, especially since Nepal just had an earthquake last month.
Rescue operations amid Qinghai-Tibet Plateau fragility
This latest quake comes amid ongoing rescue and recovery operations following floods triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border in August.
Scientists are worried because the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, where major rivers like the Brahmaputra start, is getting more fragile with climate change and extreme weather.