Strong 7.0 quake hits Baqen Tibet, at least 16 dead
World
A strong 7.0 earthquake hit Baqen County in Tibet on Thursday at 10.33pm leaving at least 16 people dead and 76 injured.
China quickly jumped into action, using satellites and drones to help rescuers communicate and map out the hardest-hit areas.
Authorities evacuate 12,489, government sends aid
12,489 residents have been evacuated as teams work to help survivors.
More than 330 homes were damaged or destroyed, so the government has sent emergency funds and supplies like tents and prefabricated houses.
Power is coming back to many homes, but with freezing temperatures ahead and high-altitude challenges, getting everyone safe remains a huge priority.