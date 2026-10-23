Strong Tibet quake kills at least 16, injures 54
World
A strong earthquake hit northern Tibet late Thursday night, leaving at least 16 people dead and 54 injured.
The quake struck a sparsely populated, high-altitude county in Nagqu, northern Tibet, around 10:33pm sending people running outside in fear as buildings shook and videos captured the chaos in the streets.
Nagqu quake destroyed 339 homes
The quake destroyed 339 homes and 20 livestock sheds, with aftershocks making rescue work even tougher in the high-altitude region.
More than 1,600 rescuers are on the ground, while authorities have sent thousands of tents, winter clothes, and temporary shelters to help those who lost their homes.