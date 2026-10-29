Student-led protests oust Aleksandar Vucic in Serbia after 12 years
World
Serbia's longtime leader Aleksandar Vucic is out after 12 years, thanks to a wave of student-led protests that built up over two years.
On October 25, 2026, student activists inspired record voter turnout and backed a fresh slate of candidates, ending an era of authoritarian rule in a way the country hasn't seen before.
Serbia's student activists face governance challenge
The winning candidates, many with Ph.D.s, struck a chord with voters tired of the old system.
But now comes the tricky part: figuring out how to actually run things.
With no clear leadership structure yet, all eyes are on student activists like Tara Blagojevic and soon-to-be MP Milica Jovanovic as they try to turn protest energy into real policy.